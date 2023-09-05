Kozhikode: Science Centre organises Aditya L1 exhibition

After the successful launch of India's first solar mission, the regional Science Centre and planetarium in Kozhikode organised an exhibition on Aditya L1, on Monday. The exhibition installed panels explaining the objectives, insights, and trajectory of the mission. Visuals of the centre show viewers and science aspirants enthusiastically watching the exhibition and listening to the mission in the planetarium.

Jayanth Ganguli, Technical Officer of astronomy outreach activites at the centre said, "It is one of the most prestigious missions of India. Many astronomical institutes have made detectors that are on board the mission. The detectors will observe the sun unobstructed for a long duration of time" He further said, "This exhibition is made to explain to the visitors about the mission. This mission has no landing objectives, but the broad objective of studying the sun in multi-wavelength."

Earlier on Tuesday, Aditya-L1 successfully performed the second earth-bound manoeuvre, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

ISRO launched Aditya-L1, India's space mission vehicle on 2nd September. The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3. Major objectives of India's solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time. It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1 per cent of the Earth-Sun distance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)