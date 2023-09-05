Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Polio-stricken teacher gets Governor's award on Teachers Day

Sharda, a teacher at a government secondary school in the village of Khedamara in the Durg district was honoured with the Governor's award on the occasion of Teacher's Day today.

K Sharda being felicitated by Chhattisgarh Governor on Teachers Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Despite suffering from polio since childhood, K Sharda never gave up, and continued to teach children for which she was bestowed with  Governor's award. Sharda, a teacher at a government secondary school in the village of Khedamara in the Durg district was honoured with the Governor's award on the occasion of Teacher's Day today.

Speaking to ANI about her journey, a wheel-chaired Sharda said she used augmented reality to teach students. Augmented reality is an interactive experience that enhances the real world with computer-generated perceptual information

"So I created an audio broadcast medium related to the topic. I also used Story Weaver(which offers free online books & stories for children & adults) where I translated Hindi, English and other languages to reach out to students". A teacher of Maths, Sharda said she had uploaded 270 teaching videos on the website of their school education department for the students of class 6-12th.

"This was my first achievement. I attended a national convention held in Durg. I presented a handbook to the chief minister. I got an opportunity to showcase my skills". She said people learned a lot about technology during the coronavirus pandemic.

"People did not know much about technology before the Coronavirus. A different environment was created. It turned out to be very beneficial for the teachers. Online has been a very good medium of learning. It has been very effective". Sharda added her family stood by her on this difficult journey. "I got immense support from my family. That is why I got the reward from the government. It is a big achievement for me. It was very difficult to walk to school with this disability"

She said she is planning to explore new areas of learning in the future. (ANI)

