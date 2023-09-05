Left Menu

Nigerian workers strike to demand reversal of Tinubu's reforms

just to name but a few," said NLC's Bayelsa state secretary, Angese John. Unions staged a strike a month ago but suspended their action following an offer of talks with the government, but those did not result in concessions sufficient to placate organised labour.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:26 IST
Nigerian workers strike to demand reversal of Tinubu's reforms
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian workers went on strike on Tuesday to demand a reversal of President Bola Tinubu's reforms aimed at reviving growth in Africa's largest economy which has compounded a cost of living crisis. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which represents millions of workers across most sectors in the West African nation, called on Friday for a two-day strike in preparation for an indefinite strike on Sept. 21.

Tinubu, who inherited a struggling economy with record debt and high inflation, scrapped a popular but costly petrol subsidy which caused pump prices to more than triple. He also lifted currency restrictions, causing the naira to weaken sharply. "Today's action is see how government can reverse its policy because every family is feeling the pain of harsh policies ... which has resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services ... just to name but a few," said NLC's Bayelsa state secretary, Angese John.

Unions staged a strike a month ago but suspended their action following an offer of talks with the government, but those did not result in concessions sufficient to placate organised labour. Most banks in the capital city of Abuja were shut on Tuesday while electricity workers were locked out of their premises by unions, causing power cuts in most homes and offices in the capital.

"We are all outside while other workers have gone home. Now, there's even no supply centrally to Abuja," one electricity worker said. In the commercial capital of Lagos, the strike was more muted because most workers are employed in the less unionised private sector while in parts of Kano state union officials were enforcing a stay at home at schools and banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023