Nigerian workers strike to demand reversal of Tinubu's reforms

Nigerian workers went on strike on Tuesday to demand a reversal of President Bola Tinubu's reforms aimed at reviving growth in Africa's largest economy which has compounded a cost of living crisis.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which represents millions of workers in the West African nation, called on Friday for a two-day strike in preparation for an indefinite strike on Sept. 21. Tinubu, who inherited a struggling economy with record debt and high inflation, is under pressure to offer relief to workers after he scrapped a popular but costly petrol subsidy which caused pump prices to more than triple. He also lifted currency restrictions, causing the naira to weaken sharply.

"Today's action is to see how government can reverse its policy because every family is feeling the pain of harsh policies ... which has resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services," said NLC's Bayelsa state secretary, Angese John. Labour Minister Simon Lalong called on unions to give the government time to create jobs and urged them to suspend the strike.

"We cannot do this in an atmosphere devoid of industrial peace," Lalong told reporters late on Monday. Unions staged a strike a month ago but suspended their action following an offer of talks with the government, but those did not result in sufficient concessions to placate them.

Most banks in the capital city of Abuja were shut on Tuesday while electricity workers were locked out of their premises by unions, causing power cuts in many homes and offices. In the commercial capital of Lagos, the strike was more muted because most workers are employed in the less unionised private sector while in parts of Kano state union officials were enforcing a stay at home at schools and banks.

On Monday, state security services asked university vice-chancellors to discourage students from engaging in acts that can cause unrest, as the country faced widespread strike action.

