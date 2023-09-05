Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary oil cut of 1 mln bpd until Dec - SPA

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December 2023, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

The voluntary cut decision will be reviewed monthly to consider deepening the cut or increasing production, SPA added.

