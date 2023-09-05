UK govt speeds up approval of some onshore wind projects in England

The British government said on Tuesday it would speed up the approval process for onshore wind projects in England that are supported by local people.

The government said the changes, which come into effect immediately, involved streamlining planning rules and included broadening the ways that suitable locations can be identified and accelerating the process of allocating sites. "To increase our energy security and develop a cleaner, greener economy, we are introducing new measures to allow local communities to back onshore wind power projects," Michael Gove, minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

