Assam Rifles Training Centre & School wins 'Union Home Minister's trophy 2021-22'

Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, has been awarded the "Union Home Minister's Trophy 2021-22" for the best training institution, a Public Relations Officer, Defence, informed in a statement. Every year MHA conducts a national-level screening and survey of various central police training institutes and adjudges the best training institute.

The award ceremony took place on September 5 at the Bureau of police research & Development headquarters, in New Delhi on the occasion of 53rd Foundation Day. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs of India was the Chief Guest, the PRO statement added. Brig Suresh Kumar Sheoran received the award.

"The institute has been recognised for its comprehensive training programs, experienced and dedicated faculty, innovativeness, and state-of-the-art infrastructure," it added. "The Union Home Minister Trophy aims to promote excellence in the training and development of soldiers. The award not only recognizes the achievements of the institute but also has set higher standards for other training institutes all over the country for the training of soldiers," it added. (ANI)

