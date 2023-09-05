Left Menu

Scared of word ‘India’: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari jibes at BJP amid ‘India vs Bharat’ row

Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the ongoing ‘India vs Bharat’ row, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that they are scared of the word ‘India’.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the ongoing 'India vs Bharat' row, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said they are scared of the word 'India'. "PM Modi had given names like 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Khelo India'...They (BJP) are scared of the word 'India', Article 1 of the Constitution says 'India, that is Bharat'...How can this name (India) be removed," Pramod Tiwari said.

The invitations extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked row as the word "India" was replaced with "Bharat". Rather than the customary "President of the Republic of India," the term "Bharat" was used, triggering speculation within political circles, particularly among members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "distorting history and dividing India" and said the objective of parties in the INDIA bloc is also "BHARAT - Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust." "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States." But now even this "Union of States" is under assault," Ramesh said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

"Mr Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

