Left Menu

Delhi LG approves allotment of 5 acres of land at Okhla for setting up Solid Waste Management facilities

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of five acres of land at Okhla to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for setting up Solid Waste Management (SWM) Facilities, according to an official statement. 

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:02 IST
Delhi LG approves allotment of 5 acres of land at Okhla for setting up Solid Waste Management facilities
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of five acres of land at Okhla to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for setting up Solid Waste Management (SWM) Facilities, according to an official statement. Following the approval, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will transfer the lease rights and possession of five acres out of the 20 acres of land, originally allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a perpetual lease basis to the MCD.

DDA will ensure that the transfer of land is in conformity with the provisions of MPD-2021. On 10.10.2022, the MCD Commissioner requested VC, and DDA for the allotment of five acres of land to the MCD out of the 20 acres of land allotted to the NDMC at Okhla for setting up SWM Facilities.

The proposal has been approved keeping in mind that MCD shall abide by all terms and conditions mentioned in the Demand cum allotment letters issued by DDA to NDMC and lease deeds executed with NDMC. The five-acre land parcel allotted to MCD also has structures like an Administrative Block, Workshop, staff quarters etc. and a park which would help MCD cut costs of developing it.

The LG has been insisting that land allotment for any developmental or infrastructural projects in Delhi is not held ransom to red tape and delays. In the recent past 18 parcels of land have been allotted to DJB by the DDA for various activities like construction of Sewer Treatment Plants and Water Treatment Plants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023