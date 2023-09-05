Left Menu

J-K: 20 years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to 2 narco smugglers of Kupwara 

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Kupwara on Tuesday sentenced two individuals involved in a narcotics smuggling case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a ₹2.0 lakh fine for each of the two accused.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Kupwara on Tuesday sentenced two individuals involved in a narcotics smuggling case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a Rs 2.0 lakh fine for each of the two accused. The convicted individuals, Syed Ishfaq Shah and Khursheed Ahmad Gojar, both residents of Jabdi Karnah, were arrested following the discovery of 15 kilograms of brown sugar in their possession, said police.

Further investigation conclusively established that the duo intended to transport the narcotics consignment from Karnah to Punjab. Additionally, it was proven that both smugglers had procured the narcotics consignment from across the Line of Control (LOC) through Bashir Ahmad, who is presently settled in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and is known to be a cousin of Khursheed Ahmed. Inspector Wasim Ahmad Badoo, the then SHO of Police Station Karnah, led the thorough investigation of this case. The legal battle was fought by Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Dar Rashid on behalf of the State of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was expedited and heard on a fast-track basis, with the Pairvi cells, established under the guidance of the Police Headquarters, ensuring the timely presence of witnesses and their testimonies. According to the police, this significant judgment underscored the unwavering commitment of the criminal justice system to combat narcotics smuggling and uphold the law. The exemplary teamwork exhibited by the investigative agencies and the legal counsel played a crucial role in bringing these narcotics smugglers to justice, the police added. (ANI)

