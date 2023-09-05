Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honour 16 teachers on Teacher's Day

Highlighting the importance of Teachers' Day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Himachal is a leading state in the field of education and the government is trying to bring quality in education.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honour 16 teachers on Teacher's Day
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured 16 teachers of the state at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Highlighting the importance of Teachers' Day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Himachal is a leading state in the field of education and the government is trying to bring quality in education.

He said that more work needs to be done to strengthen the structure of government schools in the state. This year, 40 applications were received from all over the state for the State Level Teacher Award, which after scrutiny by the State Level Committee of the Education Department finalized the names of 14 teachers for the award keeping various parameters in mind.

One name was included in the list this morning itself i.e. a total of 14 teachers were honoured by the Governor with the State Award. On this occasion, the teachers who received last year's two national awards were also honoured by the state government. During this, Education Minister Rohit Thakur was also present at the felicitation ceremony. He said that the government has taken several steps to strengthen the education sector in Himachal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023