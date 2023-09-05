Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honour 16 teachers on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured 16 teachers of the state at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Highlighting the importance of Teachers' Day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Himachal is a leading state in the field of education and the government is trying to bring quality in education.

He said that more work needs to be done to strengthen the structure of government schools in the state. This year, 40 applications were received from all over the state for the State Level Teacher Award, which after scrutiny by the State Level Committee of the Education Department finalized the names of 14 teachers for the award keeping various parameters in mind.

One name was included in the list this morning itself i.e. a total of 14 teachers were honoured by the Governor with the State Award. On this occasion, the teachers who received last year's two national awards were also honoured by the state government. During this, Education Minister Rohit Thakur was also present at the felicitation ceremony. He said that the government has taken several steps to strengthen the education sector in Himachal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)