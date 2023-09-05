Left Menu

Burkina Faso says 53 soldiers, volunteers killed in clashes with militants

Seventeen soldiers and 36 volunteer fighters were killed in heavy clashes with militants in northern Burkina Faso on Monday, the army said in a statement on Tuesday. 

