BRIEF-Bridgepoint Group PLC Agrees To Add Energy Capital Partners Holdings LP, Affiliated Entities To Group

Bridgepoint Group PLC: * BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC - AGREED TO ADD ENERGY CAPITAL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP AND AFFILIATED ENTITIES TO GROUP

* BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR UPFRONT ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £835 MILLION * BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC: TRANSACTION ACCRETIVE FOR BRIDGEPOINT SHAREHOLDERS FROM DAY OF CLOSING ACROSS FRE, EBITDA AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

* BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC: CHAIR AND CEO ROLES SPLIT WITH WILLIAM JACKSON CONTINUING IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN * BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC: FURTHER £50M SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME EXPECTED TO BEGIN ONCE EXISTING PROGRAMME HAS COMPLETED

* BRIDGEPOINT: DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH STAPLED UNITS IN A NEW LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FORMED BENEATH BRIDGEPOINT AND FROM EXISTING BALANCE SHEET RESOURCES * BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC - RAOUL HUGHES WILL BE TAKING ON OPERATIONAL LEADERSHIP OF GROUP AS CEO NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

