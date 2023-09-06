Ukraine's GDP grows by 2.2% in January to July 2023 - economy ministry
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by 2.2% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2023, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement the economy had started to recover after an extremely difficult 2022, when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
