East Champaran fake currency case: NIA secures 6th conviction

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI) A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has convicted the sixth accused in a fake currency case of Bihar's East Champaran, the agency said on Wednesday. The NIA Special Court in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday convicted 46-year-old Munna Singh for the charges filed against him by the anti-terror agency under sections various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The sentence against him will be pronounced by the Court on September 11. The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015 and taken over by the NIA on December 23 of the same year. Since then, the NIA has chargesheeted eight accused, of whom five were convicted earlier. A total of 10 accused were involved in the case relating to the seizure of High quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of face value of Rs 5,94,000 from one Afroz Ansari.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had nabbed him near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, while he was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal. The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA. During investigations in the case, the NIA arrested and chargesheeted a total of eight persons between 2016 and 2023. Four of the accused, namely Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 30,000 by the NIA Special court in October 2018. Another accused, Raisuddin, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)