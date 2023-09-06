“Instructions given for probe, action will also be taken”: MP CM Chouhan on Neemuch incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reacted over the stone pelting incident on Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch district and said instructions were given for probe into the matter. Notably, the stone pelting incident occurred on the Yatra in the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district on Tuesday. Vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

CM Chouhan on Wednesday told reporters in Indore, "BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is geeting the people's blessings. Seeing this, the Congress is frustrated, former CM Kamal Nath was already talking about stones pelting, and this (the Neemuch incident) created many doubts. Whoever has done such an incident, whoever it may be, we have given instructions for investigation and action will also be taken into it." He added, "I want to tell the Congress that they are adopting such (stone pelting) tactics, they will not get success in this. BJP is going to win with a huge majority in the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year. Madhya Pradesh's politics has been decent, don't adopt such tactics."

Meanwhile, speaking on the India-Bharat name row, Chouhan said, "Bharat is Bharat. It was Bharat and will remain Bharat." Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has blamed the Congress for the stone pelting incident.

"Former CM Kamal Nath had said earlier that stone pelting like Manipur could happen here, he was doing the work of instigating for the past month. Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Digvijaya Singh had also given the example of Haryana's Nuh, he was trying to provoke," Mishra told reporters on Wednesday. The seven people on whom the FIR has been registered and have been arrested in connection with the incident are associated with the Congress, he alleged.

"Congress is slowly moving towards despair and hopelessness, so naturally, it will resort to this kind of tactics. The people of the state should understand that Congress has made this mistake before and is making the same mistake again," Mishra said. (ANI)

