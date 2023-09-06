UP: Cultural programmes themed after Lord Ram to be highlight of International Trade Show in Greater Noida

Cultural programmes themed after Lord Ram and the Ramayana will be one of the highlights of the International Trade Show to be held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25, an official statement said. President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the show. Many other Union Ministers will also attend the various sessions of the trade show, it said.

"The Uttar Pradesh Government is working on a detailed action plan to showcase the story of Lord Shri Ram evocatively to the entire world through folk singing, Ram songs and Kathak dance drama based on the Ramayana to create a bond between believers in Lord Ram from different parts of the world," the statement said. It is worth mentioning here that Lord Ram is the centre of faith in many Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as in South Korea. In view of this, the government is preparing an action plan to introduce the global audience to the legacy of Lord Ram, the statement said.

According to the action plan, the special guests participating in the program will be welcomed by the artists of the cultural groups through a rendition of folk songs related to Lord Ram and artefacts prepared by the craftsmen reflecting on his life. Besides, it will feature a presentation of a cultural table in the inaugural session of the program by artists from Braj, Purvanchal, Awadh, Paschimanchal, Rohilkhand and Bundelkhand. Of these, 12 artists will bring guests on stage and also welcome them, it said.

Folk songs related to Lord Ram will be presented mostly by artists from Awadh and Bundelkhand. Apart from this, folk singing, 'Ram Gaan' and Kathak dance drama based on Ramayana will also be staged during the cultural evening. A total of 6 cultural programs will be organized over 5 days during the trade show. In this sequence, in addition to the cultural tableau, duets and Sufi singing will be presented during the 'Swar Sangam' session whereas, the session with 'Rang Lok' of Uttar Pradesh will include rhythm 'Rasarang', smooth music, presentation of 'Anurad' musical band, folk singing, 'Radha-Madhav' dance, Ram song, Kathak dance drama and singing performance based on Ramayana.

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru will also participate in one of the sessions of the international trade show. Participants can not only discuss some esoteric topics related to spirituality through interactive sessions but can also discuss practical knowledge and aphorisms related to qualities necessary for personal development, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)