Armed miscreants loot ornaments, cash from businessman in Cuttack

Unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments and cash from a businessman in Odisha's Cuttack on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Matagajpur level crossing under Kandarpur police station here around 11.30 am.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:40 IST
The incident took place near Matagajpur level crossing under Kandarpur police station here around 11.30 am.

''Five to six bike-borne armed miscreants intercepted me near the level crossing. They first kicked my scooter. When I fell down, they asked me for the keys to loot the ornaments and cash from the dicky. Later, they broke the dicky and looted the valuables,'' said Bikash Patra, the businessman.

When Patra tried to resist them by throwing stones, they fired blanks shots, officials said.

As per preliminary reports, some miscreants looted cash and gold ornaments from a businessman. A team of police officials and scientific team have been sent to the spot for investigation, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra. Meanwhile, the traders in Cuttack city demanded protection from police during the festive season.

Prafulla Chotai, general secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce, said, ''We are in fear after the firing incident. As business activities increase during festival season, police should be more vigilant.'' ''As the festive season has started, we have prepared a list of active anti-socials and habitual offenders and others who are on bail. We are keeping them under strict vigil. If we find them indulging in any criminal activities or violating bail conditions, legal action will be taken against them,'' said DCP Mishra.

