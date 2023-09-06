Left Menu

G20 technical workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture' discusses scientific and innovative solutions

They also deliberated on scientific and innovative solutions that are required to address these emerging challenges to reduce the uncertainty in the agriculture food systems, it said.The concluding session was held under the chairmanship of SK Chaudhari, Deputy Director General Natural Resource Management, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, who reiterated that by adopting climate-resilient crop varieties, managing the natural resources and imparting capacity building to the farmers and other stakeholders climate resilience can be achieved.He also explained the possibilities of adapting climate-resilient technologies in the G20 countries.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:52 IST
G20 technical workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture' discusses scientific and innovative solutions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The G20 technical workshop on ''Climate Resilient Agriculture'' held here deliberated on issues related to climate resilient agriculture needs and innovations, case studies and experiences, policy, finance, and institutional needs for climate resilient agriculture.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare organised the workshop from September 4 to 6, which was attended by about 100 delegates including those from the G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations, an official release said on Wednesday.

Senior delegates from different countries and international organisations discussed technological, institutional and policy-related needs and imperatives. They also deliberated on scientific and innovative solutions that are required to address these emerging challenges to reduce the uncertainty in the agriculture food systems, it said.

The concluding session was held under the chairmanship of SK Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (Natural Resource Management), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, who reiterated that by adopting climate-resilient crop varieties, managing the natural resources and imparting capacity building to the farmers and other stakeholders climate resilience can be achieved.

He also explained the possibilities of adapting climate-resilient technologies in the G20 countries. The delegates from G20 countries expressed their views and opinions on climate-resilient practices, the release said.

The officials explained that the adoption of climate resilient technologies are significant and can be upscaled by capacity building of the farmers and other stakeholders, it said.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Jal Shakthi, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Earth Sciences attended the meeting and presented their views on various issues of agriculture research pertaining to climate change in the global context, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023