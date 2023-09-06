Left Menu

J-K: Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

The army killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in the Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:16 IST
J-K: Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in the Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. "Two terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control coming towards own side on night September 5 and 6 in Mandi sub-sector of Poonch District," Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, PRO Defence said.

He said that a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Police immediately to intercept the terrorists. "Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilized by terrorists to bring down heavy volume of fire on own troops," said the PRO adding that in the ensuing firefight which continued for long hours, both terrorists were eliminated.

"Body of one terrorist alongwith War-like stores recovered. Search operation for recovering the body of the second terrorist in progress," they added. Earlier on Tuesday, one terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district, an official statement said.

Indian Army said that a hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district. "War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said.

Indian Army demolished an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023