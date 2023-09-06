J-K: Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

The Indian Army killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in the Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. "Two terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control coming towards own side on night September 5 and 6 in Mandi sub-sector of Poonch District," Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, PRO Defence said.

He said that a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Police immediately to intercept the terrorists. "Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilized by terrorists to bring down heavy volume of fire on own troops," said the PRO adding that in the ensuing firefight which continued for long hours, both terrorists were eliminated.

"Body of one terrorist alongwith War-like stores recovered. Search operation for recovering the body of the second terrorist in progress," they added. Earlier on Tuesday, one terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district, an official statement said.

Indian Army said that a hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district. "War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said.

Indian Army demolished an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)