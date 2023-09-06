Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt says 111 people killed in rain-related incidents this year

The disasters also affected 45,650 families, who have been granted financial assistance of Rs 30.40 crore.Haridwar district accounts for 35,400 of the families affected. The helicopters helped evacuate 500 people from disaster-hit areas, he said. Another 296 other affected families are living in relief camps, the minister said.

06-09-2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rain-related disasters have claimed the lives of 111 people and affected 45,650 families in Uttarakhand this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by opposition members in the assembly, Agarwal said natural disasters triggered by heavy rain led to the deaths of 111 people and injuries to 72. The disasters also affected 45,650 families, who have been granted financial assistance of Rs 30.40 crore.

Haridwar district accounts for 35,400 of the families affected. Rs 18.97 crore has been distributed to these families, Agarwal said. The extent of damage caused in different parts of the state is still being ascertained, he said. District magistrates have been given Rs 301 crore to deal with disasters in their respective areas. Apart from this, Rs 603.10 crore has been sanctioned for repairs in landslide-affected areas.

One helicopter each was arranged for the Garhwal and the Kumaon regions. The helicopters helped evacuate 500 people from disaster-hit areas, he said. In subsidence-hit Joshimath, the government has allocated Rs 33.50 crore as assistance to 150 families. Another 296 other affected families are living in relief camps, the minister said.

