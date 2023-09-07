Three-hour instrumental music performance at dinner to be hosted by President for G20 leaders

Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9. Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

78 instrumentalists from all over the country will perform together for three hours before foreign dignitaries during the dinner programme hosted by the President in honour of G20 leaders at 'Bharat Mandapan'. What sets this ensemble apart is the inclusion of 34 Hindustani instruments, 18 Carnatic instruments, and 40 folk instruments from across Indian states featuring 78 artists including 11 children, 13 women, 7 differently abled (Divyang) artists, 26 young men and 21 seniors.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said that the musical programme with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo) followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo) ending with few scores in Druta Laya (Fast tempo). The performance will go on for three hours from 6-9 pm, the chairman said.

She added, "We will immerse in some of the most ancient Vedic musical instruments, Tribal instruments, and Folk instruments alongside classical musical instruments creating a beautiful soundscape. The participating musicians too are hailing from different regions of India, playing an array of traditional instruments in their traditional attire." One by one each group will perform with their various instruments, such as string instruments, instruments with membranes, wind instruments, and metal instruments. Several rare instruments such as Surbahar, Jaltarang, Naltarang, Vichitra Veena, Rudra Veena, Saraswati Veena, Dhangli, Sundri, Bhapang and Dilruba will be featured during the presentation.

Purecha said this ensemble exemplifies the power of music in celebrating the country's diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner. She said participants from all over the country had reached Delhi on August 31 and have been practising since then.

All the artists will play the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" song at the end of the performance which is also the theme of G20. The artists will also give a musical performance on the "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara" song. Purecha said this musical programme is the only cultural programme in the entire G20 event. (ANI)

