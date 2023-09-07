Youths receiving training in automotive sector at Kanpur institute: UP govt

Under the 'Sunishchit Rojgar Yojana' run by the central and the Uttar Pradesh governments, a Four-Wheeler Service Technician Course in the automotive sector has been started at a training institute in Kanpur. The Yogi Adityanath government aims to make youth eligible for employment through its skill development initiatives, an official statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) have started the course at the Model Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur, the statement said. As many as 27 candidates have been registered for the course, as per the list provided by the Transport Corporation for residential training of the candidates, out of which the training of 24 candidates started on September 1, it said.

One candidate could not attend the course due to an accident and two others due to family reasons, it added. This type of residential course is being conducted by the Institute for the first time, an official said.

Arrangements have been made for all the candidates to stay in the hostel of the training institute. These candidates will be trained by the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), Delhi and Training of Trainers (ToT) pass trainers. Biometric attendance of the candidates will be marked in the hostel at 08:00 am and 8:00 pm and at the time of class training at 09:30 am and 04:00 pm, it said. All students will receive training in both practical and theoretical aspects, and they will also be given two sets of uniforms and study materials.

After the training, an assessment (examination) will be conducted by the Sector Skill Council determined by the Skill Development Mission. Passed candidates will be placed in the workshops of Transport Corporation under the 'Sunishchit Rojgar Yojana's' piecemeal work category, the statement added. (ANI)

