China says it was not invited to join IAEA system to monitor Fukushima water

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:07 IST
China was not invited to take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency's system in which countries can analyse the results of sea water monitoring off Fukushima, where treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear plant is being discharged, its embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

Media reports that China declined to participate in the monitoring system were fake information, the embassy said in a statement.

