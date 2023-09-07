Union Ayush Minister calls for strengthening Ayush programs

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal has stressed the importance of integrating traditional systems, including Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy with modern medicine to enhance healthcare outcomes. He said this while inaugurating the regional review meeting of the National Ayush Mission here on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Along with Sonowal, the event saw the participation of Union Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Health Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnatak Thiru Ma Subramanian and Dinesh Gundu Rao respectively among others, read the Ministry of Ayush press release. During the meeting, representatives from various states and union territories provided comprehensive presentations on the current state of Ayush and the progress of key Ayush programs being implemented in their regions, it said.

Sonowal highlighted several robust Ayush programs aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and addressing specific health needs. These include Ayurveda for school children, 'Supraja' for maternal and neonatal interventions, 'Vayomitra', a geriatric program based on Ayush principles, and initiatives for the prevention and management of osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders.

He emphasized that these programs would strengthen the Ayush healthcare systems in India, read the release. The Ministry of Ayush is actively working on operationalizing 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) through the support of state and union territory governments under the National Ayush Mission by 2023-24, the release said.

The main objectives are to establish holistic wellness models based on Ayush principles, empower the public for "self-care," reduce disease burdens, and provide informed healthcare choices, read the release. The ministry has already allocated Rs 719.70 crores to southern states and union territories for this purpose since 2014-15. Moreover, 2181 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres (AHWC) have already been supported in these regions, with 1518 reported as operational.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai also stressed the importance of focusing on outcomes rather than just outputs in Ayush programs, read the release. He encouraged discussions to facilitate the sharing of best practices and build stronger collaborations among all stakeholders.

According to the press release, “The National Ayush Mission (NAM) has made significant strides in upgrading infrastructure and facilities, including the support of 315 Ayush Hospitals and 5,023 Ayush dispensaries”. Financial assistance has also been extended to establish new Ayush Educational Institutions and upgrade existing ones.

NAM's vision is to provide Ayush healthcare services across India, strengthening and improving facilities and providing informed choices to the public, read the release. It has also supported new Ayush Educational Institutes and Integrated Ayush Hospitals, with plans to expand further. In 2022, over 8.42 crores people benefited from Ayush healthcare services through AHWCs.

The Regional Review meeting on the National Ayush Mission serves as a testament to India's commitment to promoting traditional healthcare systems alongside modern medicine, with the goal of enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, the release added. (ANI)

