Adressing a joint press conference at the party office in Patna along with Minister Ashok Chaudhary, and Minister Sunil Kumar, Kushwaha said, "JD(U) will do Bhim Sansad on November 5 to save the country and save the Constitution".

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:43 IST
Bihar: JD(U) to organise 'Bhim Sansad' on November 5 in Patna
JD(U) leader Umesh Kushwaha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Janata Dal (United) will organise the 'Bhim Sansad' program on November 5 to "save the country and the Constitution,' State president Umesh Kushwaha announced on Thursday. Adressing a joint press conference at the party office in Patna along with Minister Ashok Chaudhary, and Minister Sunil Kumar, Kushwaha said, "JD(U) will do Bhim Sansad on November 5 to save the country and save the Constitution".

On the India vs Bharat controversy, he said," BJP will change the flag and constitution in future as well". Minister Choudhary accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of working with the concept of making India into a "Hindu Rashtra".

He claimed that leaders of the BJP hate the name 'India'. "BJP is scared of the word India. This is the reason that for the first time, the President of Bharat was written instead of the President of India. The tagline of our alliance is 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India".

A controversy erupted after a formal invitation to foreign delegates for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' and not India, with the Opposition leaders in the INDIA bloc, claiming that the BJP was nervous about the nomenclature. The leaders of the Opposition bloc alleged that the Centre was resorting to "drama" just because they came together and named their grouping INDIA. BJP leaders, however, strongly supported the Centre's wording of the formal invite to the G20 dinner.

Reacting to the statement of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the reservation, Minister Chaudhary said they will expose the "anti-reservation" and "anti-constitutional mindset" of the saffron party in the state. Amid the reservation row in Maharashtra Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation is in favour of the reservation provided in the Constitution.

"We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, which continued for almost 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be done. Reservations are one of them. Reservations should continue till there is such discrimination. The Sangh gives complete support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," the RSS chief said during an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

