Left Menu

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in parts of UP

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday forecasted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:51 IST
IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in parts of UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday forecasted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), the IMD wrote, "Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms & lightening over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh".

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. "Light to moderate rainfall is also expected over #Kerala, #TamilNadu, #southMarathwada, north coastal #AndhraPradesh, #Andaman & #NicobarIslands, #Sikkim, northwest #Ladakh, #ArunachalPradesh, southeast #Rajasthan, southeast #Telangana", the weather department said in an 'X' post.

Meanwhile, the IMD, earlier today, predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi and neighbouring Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023