CM Manik Saha lays foundation stone for Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Dakshineswar Kali Temple and inaugurated a blood donation camp at Guru Gorakhnath Ashram in Uttam Bhakta Chowmohani, Gakulnagar in Tripura. The Chief Minister emphasized the deep-rooted connection between spirituality and Indian culture and art since ancient times while inaugurating a blood donation camp and performing puja on the occasion of Janmashtami at Guru Gorakhnath Ashram.

"Spirituality has been associated with Indian culture and art since ancient times. A beautiful and healthy consciousness develops only in contact with spirituality and this is the path to the well-being of human society", said CM Saha. "Whatever we do, without God, it will be impossible. Gods exist everywhere", he further said.

CM Saha further added that Janmashtami was one of the largest festivals for Hindus and everyone eagerly awaited this day. "After six years, I have returned and I feel truly content. I want to express my gratitude to those who have come here for blood donation. Through such actions, we can witness a sense of spirituality. It would be beneficial for the people if more such temples were established. When people visit temples, they will always focus on positive aspects," he added.

In addition to the Chief Minister, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, Sabhadhipati of Sepahijala District Zila Parishad, Supriya Das Dutta, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, and other guests were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)