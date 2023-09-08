Russian rouble edges up, supported by expected forex sales

The Russian rouble rose on Friday, helped by expectations of sales of foreign currency by export-oriented companies and the central bank. At 0810 GMT, the rouble was 0.33% stronger against the dollar at 97.94 and had gained 0.45% to trade at 104.94 to the euro. It had firmed 0.8% against the yuan to 13.31.

The central bank has said it will sell 150 billion roubles' worth of forex in total between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22, equating to 21.4 billion roubles a day, up from 2.3 billion roubles previously. It linked the move to the planned redemption of $3 billion worth of Russian eurobonds on Sept. 16, saying holders would be paid in roubles that some of them were expected to seek to convert into foreign currency.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $89.82 a barrel. Russian stock indexes declined in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,007 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% lower at 3,134 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)