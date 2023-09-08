Left Menu

Kanpur witnesses sudden surge in dengue patients

Kanpur and its suburbs are witnessing a sudden surge in the number of dengue patients and this has set the alarm bells ringing in the city's health department.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kanpur and its suburbs are witnessing a sudden surge in the number of dengue patients and this has set the alarm bells ringing in the city's health department. In Kanpur's biggest government hospital Ursula, a dengue ward was set up and three dengue patients were admitted to it.

Chief Medical Superintendent and Deputy Director of Ursula Hospital, Dr Shailendra Tiwari said, "Due to fluctuations in weather, dengue patients are continuously increasing and at present, three patients have been admitted in Ursula Hospital, two in Kashiram Hospital, one in Ghatampur and one in Sarsaul and their treatment is going on. At present all dengue patients are said to be out of danger." The number of dengue-positive patients increased to 28 on Thursday.

In Varanasi, too a huge footfall of patients was being witnessed from government hospitals to private hospitals. Senior Physician Divisional Hospital, Kabir Chaura, Dr Shashibhushan Upadhyay said, "People are being instructed by the hospital administration to be careful, but the number of dengue patients in the hospitals is increasing. Most of the patients in the Divisional Hospital of Varanasi are kept under mosquito nets so that the infection does not spread to other patients in the hospital." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

