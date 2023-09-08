Deputy Chief of the air staff takes flight in indigenous HTT-40 trainer aircraft

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, soared through the skies today in the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft -HTT-40. The HTT-40, a product of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is a home-grown creation designed to meet the training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the Department of Defence said in a statement.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four-bladed turbo-prop engine that provides the necessary thrust for training purposes. This advanced trainer is equipped with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics, and cutting-edge safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat for maximum safety, the statement said.

With a top speed of 450 kilometres per hour and a service ceiling of six kilometres, it boasts the performance capabilities required for effective training. This indigenous trainer aircraft had its maiden flight on May 31, 2016, and achieved system-level certification on June 6, 2022. Currently, it is undergoing clearance by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for full operational readiness, read the press statement.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has demonstrated its confidence in the HTT-40 by signing a contract with HAL for the procurement of 70 aircraft. The induction process is slated to commence on September 15, 2025, and will continue until March 15, 2030. The HTT-40 is expected to significantly enhance the quality of training for ab-initio pilots within the Indian Armed Forces, the statement said.

In addition to the aircraft, the procurement includes a Full Mission Simulator, a vital component that will complement aerial training. This simulator will allow pilots to practice various flight profiles on the ground, offering valuable experience before taking to the skies for actual sorties, it said.

The HTT-40 represents a substantial step toward realising greater self-reliance in India's defense and aviation sectors, aligning with the Government's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' or 'Self-Reliant India.' This achievement not only bolsters India's defence capabilities but also demonstrates the nation's commitment to technological innovation and indigenous development in the aerospace industry.

