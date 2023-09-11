Left Menu

J-K: Police freeze property of notorious drug peddler worth 7.88 lakh in Pulwama

11-09-2023
In a significant move to combat the menace of drug trafficking and to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have attached the property of a notorious drug peddler worth 7.88 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. "Police in Pulwama attached a single-storey, under-construction house valued at approximately 7.88 lacs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Zahoor Ahmad Wani, son of Ab Rehman Wani, located in Jindwall village, Tehsil Pulwama, District Pulwama under the NDPS Act 1985," Jammu and Kashmir police stated.

The said house was linked to case FIR No 47/2023 under relevant sections of the law of Police Station Rajpora, police said. The investigation proved that the said immovable property was raised/ used for illicit trafficking by the drug peddler.

By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, the Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities. Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley.

The general public has appreciated the action taken by police to safeguard them from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

