Left Menu

Menace of street dogs discussed in Supreme Court; SG Mehta calls it "serious issue"

The street dog menace grabbed the attention of the Supreme Court when a lawyer attended the apex court hearing with a bandage and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inquired about the back story. 

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:49 IST
Menace of street dogs discussed in Supreme Court; SG Mehta calls it "serious issue"
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The street dog menace grabbed the attention of the Supreme Court when a lawyer attended the apex court hearing with a bandage and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inquired about the back story. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called it a "serious issue".

CJI Chandrachud noticed that a lawyer in its court was having a bandage in his hand. CJI enquired from the lawyer about the incident that led to injuries. The lawyer apprised the court that he was surrounded by five dogs and got bitten by them. When the CJI asked whether they were street dogs, the lawyer replied yes. CJI asked him if he needed assistance and medical help.

CJI also talked about one incident in which his law clerk was parking his car and was also attacked by a dog. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called it a serious menace. SG Mehta also apprised the court that a child was bitten by dogs in Uttar Pradesh and later he got rabies. Doctors also give up as nothing can be done to cure the child. Later the child died in his father's lap.

Earlier on September 6, in Ghaziabad a 14-year-old boy who hid a dog bite for over a month from his parents out of fear, died of rabies, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred under the Vijay Nagar police station limits in Ghaziabad.

"Information was received at Vijay Nagar police station on September 5 that a 14-year-old boy had died due to a dog bite. Later it came to the fore that the deceased child's treatment couldn't be done as he had hidden the dog bite from his parents. A few days ago the child started showing symptoms of rabies. Only then the family members brought him to the hospital for his treatment. However, he died during the treatment," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nimish Patel said. The family members say that the 14-year-old had hidden the incident for over a month and a half out of fear from his parents.

The uncle of the deceased said that the stray dogs frequently attack people as they are not leashed and that this is not the first incident. "The dogs are not leashed and they attack anyone and this is not the first incident. We have registered a complaint and the police are looking into the matter," the deceased's relative said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023