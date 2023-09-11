Left Menu

Don't shift central govt industrial tribunals to Dwarka from Rouse Avenue: Delhi HC

Updated: 11-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:16 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities not to shift two Central Government Industrial Tribunals cum Labour Courts (CGIT) from Rouse Avenue Courts Complex to Shramev Jayate Bhawan in Dwarka here.

The court's interim order came on petitions by Labour Law Association which argued that relocating the two CGITs from Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, where there are other labour courts as well, will cause great inconvenience to lawyers and litigants.

The court asked the Centre whether all labour courts can be shifted to one accommodation as there was a space crunch at Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The Centre's lawyer said besides CGIT, there are 10 Labour Courts and 3 Industrial Tribunals that are located there and they fall within the domain of the Delhi government.

''Let notice be issued to GNCTD. He (Delhi government counsel) prays for 4 weeks’ time to file a counter affidavit,'' the court said in a recent order.

''In the interim, the respondents are directed not to shift the 2 CGITs to any other place until further orders,'' directed the court.

The court also asked its administrative side to file a counter-affidavit furnishing their comments specifically on the issue whether the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex have adequate space for labour courts and tribunals.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Rajiv Agarwal, said it came to know in January that the Centre has asked the presiding officers of the CGITs to take necessary action for shifting from Rouse Avenue Courts Complex to Shramev Jayate Bhawan, Dwarka.

The decision to relocate the CGITs to ''one end of the city'', the petitioner said, was taken without any consultation with the stakeholders such as trade unions, employers associations and labour law practitioners, and would lead to the suffering of the litigants and their representatives.

''The trade union officials and the advocates practicing before the Labour Courts will face difficulties as the practitioners appear before the state labour courts and industrial tribunals on the same day,'' the plea said.

The matter will be heard next on October 5.

