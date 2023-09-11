Left Menu

NIA court sentences 10-year rigorous imprisonment to sixth accused in East Champaran fake currency case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced 10-year rigorous imprisonment to the sixth accused in the East Champaran fake currency case.

NIA court sentences 10-year rigorous imprisonment to sixth accused in East Champaran fake currency case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Munna, Singh, the sixth accused to have been convicted in the East Champaran fake currency case, was sentenced to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) alongwith a fine by the NIA Special Court, Patna (Bihar).The 46-year-old accused, who was found guilty in September, to the charges against him, has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 under sections 489B, 489B read with section 120B of India Penal Code, as well as five years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5000 under sections 16, 18, 20 and 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "The sentences will run concurrently," said the NIA.A total of 10 accused were involved in the case relating to the seizure of High-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of the face value of Rs 5,94,000 from one Afroz Ansari.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had nabbed him near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, while he was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal.During investigations in the "case (RC-15/2015/NIA-DLI)", the NIA said, it arrested and charge-sheeted a total of eight persons between 2016 and 2023. Four of the accused, namely Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, by the NIA Special court in October 2018. Another accused, Raisuddin, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 last month.The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015, and taken over by the NIA on December 23 of the same year. (ANI)

