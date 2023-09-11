Left Menu

Marico's COO India Business Sanjay Mishra resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:13 IST
Marico's COO India Business Sanjay Mishra resigns
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG products maker Marico on Monday announced top-level changes, following the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer - India Business and CEO New Business Sanjay Mishra.

Mishra has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the organization and consequently tendered his resignation on September 11, 2023. His last working date will be December 15, 2023, said Marico in a regulatory update.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, who is currently designated as Chief Operating Officer – South East Asia & South Africa will move as Chief Operating Officer – India & Foods Business.

This would be effective from October 1, 2023, and Bhanchawat will be responsible for Sales, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Foods Business in India, it added.

Ashish Goupal, who is currently Chief Operating Officer- Marico Bangladesh, MENA & New Country Development (NCD), will take on the responsibility of leading all international geographies of Marico including South East Asia and South Africa from October 1, 2023 and will be designated as CEO- International Business, it added.

''The company is in the process of making necessary changes to align the organisation structure'' based on these announcements, it added.

Bhanchawat joined in 2020 as Executive Vice President and business Head – South-East Asia, and has led the revamping of Marico's South East Asia (SEA) business.

He has spent a significant part of his career with GSK Consumer Healthcare where he worked in various roles across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023