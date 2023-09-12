Left Menu

No mass drill, weaponry practices in Sarkara Devi temple: Kerala HC on petition over use of premises by RSS    

The Kerala High Court has said that “no mass drill or weaponry practices” shall be permitted on the premises of Sarkara Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is managed by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:17 IST
No mass drill, weaponry practices in Sarkara Devi temple: Kerala HC on petition over use of premises by RSS    
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has said that "no mass drill or weaponry practices" shall be permitted on the premises of Sarkara Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is managed by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The direction was given on petitions seeking orders to prevent "illegal use and unauthorised occupancy" of the premises of the temple allegedly by RSS.

The High Court Bench ruled that activities unrelated to temple worship are illegal and the administrative officer of the temple should ensure strict compliance of the prohibition in circulars issued earlier. The court also directed the police to provide necessary assistance.

"No mass drill or weaponry practices shall be permitted in the premises of the said temple, which is under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The Station House Officer, Chirayinkeezhu Police Station shall render necessary assistance...to ensure strict compliance of the prohibition…," the order said. The High Court bench was headed by Justice Anil K Narendran.

The order said that the temple premises cannot be used for conducting mass drill or weaponry training by the devotees or a group of persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023