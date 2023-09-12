No mass drill, weaponry practices in Sarkara Devi temple: Kerala HC on petition over use of premises by RSS    

The Kerala High Court has said that "no mass drill or weaponry practices" shall be permitted on the premises of Sarkara Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is managed by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The direction was given on petitions seeking orders to prevent "illegal use and unauthorised occupancy" of the premises of the temple allegedly by RSS.

The High Court Bench ruled that activities unrelated to temple worship are illegal and the administrative officer of the temple should ensure strict compliance of the prohibition in circulars issued earlier. The court also directed the police to provide necessary assistance.

"No mass drill or weaponry practices shall be permitted in the premises of the said temple, which is under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The Station House Officer, Chirayinkeezhu Police Station shall render necessary assistance...to ensure strict compliance of the prohibition…," the order said. The High Court bench was headed by Justice Anil K Narendran.

The order said that the temple premises cannot be used for conducting mass drill or weaponry training by the devotees or a group of persons. (ANI)

