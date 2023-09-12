Left Menu

Indian visitors to Bahrain rise 87 pc during Jan-June

Indian tourists to Bahrain increased 87 per cent to 5,04,173 during the first half of 2023, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said in a statement on Tuesday. At total of 2,69,302 people from India visited the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2022, BTEA said. The Indian market has shown tremendous interest in Bahrain as a preferred destination for weddings, vacations and leisure, it said. Proximity to India, convenient connectivity and a diverse range of offerings made Bahrain an attractive choice for Indians for leisure and business purposes, as per the statement. Overall, Bahrain saw 5.9 million international visitors during the January-June period this year, a 51 per cent increase from the 3.9 million tourists in the year-ago period. ''The significant growth in tourism during the first half of 2023, is a testament to the enduring charm of our country. We are delighted to welcome 5.9 million visitors who have chosen Bahrain as their destination of choice,'' BETA Director of Marketing and Promotion Maryam Toorani said.

