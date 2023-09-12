If N Korea provides weapons to Russia, it will be dangerous: S Korean envoy

North Korea is kind of playing a ''survival game'' with nuclear arsenal and if it provides any weapons to Russia, it will be very dangerous, South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok said on Tuesday.

His remarks come as North Korea's Kim Jong Un is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, triggering concerns by the West concerns over a potential arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

''North Korea is kind of playing survival game with nuclear arsenal and if North Korea provides some weapons or arsenals to Russia, it will be very dangerous, so we are very cautious about that...,'' Chang said in response to a question during a press conference.

''We will see, and have already issued a warning to the North Korean regime,'' the envoy said.

Congratulating India on its G20 presidency, the ambassador said that India will become a global leader.

''The core sector of India and South Korea's partnership is defence...India and Korea agreed that Korea will provide an amount of USD 4 billion during 2023-25. To realise that project we need more discussion within the government officials. first step is to sign the framework agreement...so that was discussed between the two leaders,'' he said. The G20 Summit was held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

