Left Menu

EU chief wants to conclude trade deals with Australia, Mexico, Mercosur this year

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:11 IST
EU chief wants to conclude trade deals with Australia, Mexico, Mercosur this year
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union should seek to complete free trade agreements with Australia, Mexico and South American bloc Mercosur by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen told the European Parliament in her annual State of the Union address that the EU should then look at potential deals with India and Indonesia.

The Commission chief said the European Union was also stepping up its partnerships with countries to increase EU access to critical minerals and said the bloc could convene a first meeting of a "critical raw materials club" with such partners later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023