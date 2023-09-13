Left Menu

President Murmu launches NeVA Digital House project of Gujarat legislative assembly

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Digital House project of the Gujarat legislative assembly in Gandhinagar here. The launch was conducted in the presence of the Gujarat  Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

The NeVA project, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary concept of 'One Nation, One Application,' is a significant step towards making the Assembly proceedings entirely paperless. As per the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is a Unicode-compliant software developed to make all legislative body work and data available online for usage by both citizens and Assembly members. NeVA also includes a website and a mobile app.

This software allows for simple access to many documents such as the list of questions, list of businesses, and reports, among others. NeVA also embodies the concept of 'One Nation, One Application' with the objective of Cloud First and Mobile First to serve Members FIRST.

Prime Minister Modi proposed a 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' in November 2021. Till now, 21 State legislatures have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the NeVA and the project has been sanctioned for 17 Legislatures and funds have been released to them for implementation of the project.

Among them, 9 Legislatures have already become fully digital and are live on the NeVA platform. They are conducting all their business end to end in a digital and paperless manner. (ANI)

