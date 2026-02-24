Left Menu

UN General Assembly chief calls for US to pay fees in full

The United States has paid about $160 million of the ‌more than $4 billion it owes to the U.N., a United ‌Nations spokesperson said last week, after Reuters reported that an initial payment was pending. United Nations Secretary-General has warned the body faces "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid ⁠fees.

Updated: 24-02-2026 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the ​United Nations General Assembly on ​Tuesday urged top ‌contributor the United ​States to pay its fees in full after Washington made only a partial payment ‌to the global body, amounting to less than 5% of the total amount owed. The United States has paid about $160 million of the ‌more than $4 billion it owes to the U.N., a United ‌Nations spokesperson said last week, after Reuters reported that an initial payment was pending.

United Nations Secretary-General has warned the body faces "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid ⁠fees. "Every ​member states ⁠has to pay its contribution in full and on time, and $160 million is obviously ⁠not in full," said Annalena Baerbock, president of the U.N. General Assembly, ​when asked at a Geneva press briefing about the U.S. ⁠payment.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week hosted the first meeting of his Board ⁠of ​Peace initiative that experts say could undermine the United Nations. Asked whether the United Nations risks being sidelined, Baerbock said the ⁠global body endorsed the board only in the context of Gaza.

"And for ⁠everything else ⁠regarding peace and security, we do have an international institution and legitimate body. It's called the United Nations," ‌she ‌said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

