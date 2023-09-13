Left Menu

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar takes over as Director (Finance) of SECI

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has taken over as the Director Finance of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India SECI. Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has joined SECI as Director Finance on September 12, 2023, the Union Ministry of New Renewable Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Country:
  • India

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has taken over as the Director (Finance) of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Before this appointment, Sikidar was working as Group General Manager (Finance) and the Company Secretary of RITES Ltd. Sikidar is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Cost Accountant and holds an MBA in Finance. ''Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has joined SECI as Director (Finance) on September 12, 2023,'' the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said in a statement on Wednesday. The SECI is a miniratna company. Sikidar has worked with RITES for more than four years, over 16 years in NSPCL -- a joint venture of NTPC & SAIL-- and more than nine years in SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant, the statement said. He has experience in finance establishment, corporate expenditure, corporate taxation cell, treasury functions, expotech finance, compliances and corporate governance, it said.

