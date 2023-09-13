Left Menu

Man assaulted, urinated upon in bid to prevent land encroachment in MP's Bhopal

The incident occurred at Chopda Kalan village under Sukhi Sevaniya police station limits in Bhopal on Sunday (September 10). The victim works as Kotwar (Chaukidar) of the village.

Sukhi Sevaniya police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Sidhi urine incident, another similar shocking case has come to light in the state capital Bhopal where a 39-year-old man was assaulted and the accused also urinated on him after he fainted. The incident occurred at Chopda Kalan village under Sukhi Sevaniya police station limits in Bhopal on Sunday (September 10). The victim works as Kotwar (Chaukidar) of the village.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, the victim received a call from Patwari Arun Mudgal on his mobile that someone was putting wire fencing on government land in the village and he should check it. "Acting on the verbal order, I reached the spot and found that one Mastan Meena, a resident of the same village, was putting up wire fencing along with labourers. When I stopped them to do so, they called the accused Sheru Meena. He reached the spot with three others in his car and started abusing me," the victim said in the FIR.

He further said when he asked them to talk to Patwari. Meanwhile, Sheru Meena and his aide started beating him with kicks and punches. After that Sheru forcefully tied his hand with a rope, put him in his car and took him to a different place. "The accused thrashed me there as well and when I started fainting, the Sheru Meena urinated on me. After that they again took me to Sheru Meena's house in Sanjeev Nagar, beat me up and locked me in the room, where I became unconscious for about 2-3 hours," the victim added in the FIR.

When he regained consciousness, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case into the matter under IPC sections 294, 323, 365, 342, 34 and relevant sections of SC-ST act. The police arrested five accused in the matter so far though the main accused Sheru Meena was absconding. Notably, a few days ago a video had surfaced on social media from Sidhi district where an accused identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of the dalit man. After which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance into the matter and had ordered strict action, including imposing NSA against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

