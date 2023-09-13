Left Menu

CBI arrested senior railway official in a bribery case, Rs 2.61 cr recovered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Principal Chief Material Manager of North Eastern Railway (NER) in Gorakhpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST
CBI arrested senior railway official in a bribery case, Rs 2.61 cr recovered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Principal Chief Material Manager of North Eastern Railway (NER) in Gorakhpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. Later, searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Gorakhpur and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) led to the recovery of cash of Rs 2.61 crore (approx) and incriminating documents.

The arrested person has been identified as KC Joshi, Principal Chief Material Manager (IRSS: 1988), NER, Gorakhpur. According to CBI, a case was registered on complaint against the Principal Chief Material Manager (IRSS: 1988), NER, Gorakhpur on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 7 lakh for not cancelling the registration of the complainant's firm on the GeM Portal. It was further alleged that the Complainant's firm was supplying trucks to Railways on a yearly contract for Rs 80,000 per truck per month.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused accepting an undue advantage of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Gorakhpur and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) which led to recovery of cash of Rs 2.61 crore (approx) and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Competent Court, in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

