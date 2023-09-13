Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as mixed CPI data bolsters rate-pause hopes

Consumer discretionary was among the top S&P 500 sector gainers as Ford Motor jumped 2.8% on plans to double the production of its hybrid F-150 pickup trucks in 2024. Data showed consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as gasoline prices surged, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:14 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as mixed CPI data bolsters rate-pause hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes gained on Wednesday as data showing a moderate increase in consumer prices in August cemented bets the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged in September.

Major megacap growth stocks including Tesla, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon.com gained between 1.1% and 2%, with U.S. Treasury yields coming off the day's highs. Consumer discretionary was among the top S&P 500 sector gainers as Ford Motor jumped 2.8% on plans to double the production of its hybrid F-150 pickup trucks in 2024.

Data showed consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as gasoline prices surged, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years. Gasoline prices, which have stoked inflation worries, peaked at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of the month, compared with $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.

"There was the expectation that we were going to see the rise (in) headline number because of oil and gas prices and sure enough, that was spot on to expectations," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investment. "I don't think the Fed wants to throw a shock and do a 25-basis-point hike when the expectations are that they won't, but rate hikes are not completely off the table for the rest of the year."

Traders see a 97% chance of the Fed holding rates in September, but a 61% likelihood of a pause in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Stickiness in services inflation has kept alive prospects of a November hike.

The Fed is likely to cut rates only from April-June next year, a Reuters poll showed. Investors will now shift focus to August producer prices and retail sales data on Thursday ahead of the Fed's Sept. 20 policy decision.

At 12:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 75.00 points, or 0.22%, at 34,720.99, the S&P 500 was up 14.57 points, or 0.33%, at 4,476.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.08 points, or 0.49%, at 13,841.70. Citigroup rose 1.6% after CEO Jane Fraser announced a major management re-organization that will result in more job cuts and give her greater direct oversight over the company as she seeks to simplify its structure.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers Nio and Xpeng fell 1.9% and 3.7%, respectively, after the European Commission started an investigation to assess whether their vehicles warrant punitive tariffs. Sprit Airlines lost 2.5% as the low-cost carrier cut its third-quarter revenue outlook to reflect rising fuel prices.

Moderna gained 3.2% after the drugmaker said its flu vaccine mRNA-1010 met the primary goal in a late-stage trial. The firm also announced it was scaling down manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and the same number of new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 131 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023