Left Menu

ASHA workers hold protest in Ambala, demand hike in monthly pay

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:45 IST
ASHA workers hold protest in Ambala, demand hike in monthly pay
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Wednesday staged a protest here to press for their demands, including a hike in their monthly honorarium.

The protesters tried to proceed to 'gherao' the Ambala Cantonment residence of Health Minister Anil Vij, but they were stopped and briefly detained by police after being taken away in buses.

The protesters demanded that they be paid a minimum of Rs 26,000 a month instead of Rs 9,000, and be given status of government employee.

Police personnel were deployed as soon as information reached that a large number of ASHA workers are moving towards the ministers residence, officials said. An argument also ensued between ASHA workers and police personnel when they were stopped. The protesting ASHA workers alleged that apart from their regular duties, the health department imposes new tasks on them regularly. There are many tasks such as conducting all kinds of surveys. Despite this, the government has not increased the honorarium and incentive for the last five years, they claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023