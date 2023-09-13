Assam govt forms committee to draft legislation on banning polygamy; AIUDF says BJP doing politics

As soon as the Assam government formed a committee to draft appropriate legislation for banning Polygamy and other related issues, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing this only to do politics ahead of ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam said that the stand of Badruddin Ajmal headed the party on polygamy will be decided after seeing the Bill.

The Assam government on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee, under the Chairmanship of Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, to draft appropriate legislation for banning polygamy and other related issues such as tackling inter-religious marriage by false identity, the role of Kaji in the matter of Child Marriage etc. "I personally do not support polygamy, inter-religious marriage by false identity, child marriage. But there should be added some provisions to allow to marry another woman if the first wife is suffering from critical disease, not able to care of herself and she allows her husband to marry another woman," Aminul Islam said.

He further said that the government should bring an anti-rape bill to protect women, girls, and children. "I personally demanded several occasions to bring this bill, but they didn't give attention. They are only doing politics," the AIUDF leader added.

Meanwhile, state minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika has said that the legislation on banning polygamy will give a free and good environment to the women of the state. "Assam government is going to ban polygamy. I believe this will give a free and good environment to the women of the state. So we are bound to bring and confident to bring it...We are bringing the law. Our panel will give the best possible way to bring the law," Hazarika said.

The other members of the committee are - GP Singh, DGP of Assam; Nalin Kohli, Sr. Additional Advocate General, Assam; Ramen Baruah, Legal Remembrancer & Secretary, Judicial Department, Assam and Biswajit Pegu, Secretary of Home & Political Department, Assam who is the member secretary of the committee. The Political (A) department of the Assam government on Wednesday issued a notification and constituted the committee.

The committee will submit its draft legislation to the government within 45 days from the notification date. The committee will take suggestions received into consideration, the committee will go through the three petitions which in opposition to the legislation and if necessary the committee will personally hear those who are not in support of the legislation to know their viewpoints; the committee may meet the Chairman of the Law Commission in this regard. (ANI)

