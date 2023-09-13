Left Menu

"Himanta Biswa's wife received Rs 10 crore from Central govt..." alleges Congress, Assam CM denies charges

The Congress party on Wednesday alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of helping his wife's firm to get a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the central government. 

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:48 IST
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Wednesday alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of helping his wife's firm to get a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the central government. Addressing a press briefing here in the national capital, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that months after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam, in 2019, his wife--Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited has received Rs 10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

"The Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, whose CMD is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, describes itself as the leading regional media house connecting the entire northeast region. But a few months after the Chief Minister of Assam took the oath of office, this company bought 50 acres of agricultural land in Assam's Nagaon. After just a few days, this agricultural land turns into industrial land. Then this company applies in the 'Pradhanmantri Kisan Sampada Yojana' of the Government of India that it will do the work of food processing. For which he is also given a grant of Rs 10 crore," the Congress spokesperson said. Apart from it, Congress' MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi also targeted Chief Minister Sarma over the issue.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gaurav Gogoi questioned whether the Central government's schemes are to enrich the BJP. "The PM launched the Kisan Sampada Yojana to double the income of farmers. But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife's firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?" Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma swiftly reacted to the allegations, charged against him and said that neither the company nor his wife ever received any financial subsidies from the Centre. "I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India," Sarma wrote on X while replying to Congress MP Gogoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

