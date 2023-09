BRIEF-UAW President Shawn Fain Says We Will Not Allow The Big Three To Drag Out Negotiations For Months

Ford Motor Co: * UAW PRESIDENT SHAWN FAIN: WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE BIG THREE TO DRAG OUT NEGOTIATIONS FOR MONTHS

* DETROIT THREE AUTOMAKERS REFUSED UAW DEMAND TO REINSTATE DEFINED BENEFIT PENSIONS -- UNION * DETROIT THREE PROPOSE SHRINKING YEARS NECESSARY TO EARN TOP PAY FROM EIGHT YEARS TO FOUR YEARS -- UAW

* UAW PRESIDENT: FORD OFFERED UAW 20% PAY RAISE OVER FOUR AND A HALF YEARS * UAW PRESIDENT: ALL THREE WAGE OFFERS ARE INADEQUATE

* UAW PRESIDENT: GM OFFERED 18% PAY HIKES AND STELLANTIS 17.5% OVER FOUR AND A HALF YEARS * UAW PRESIDENT REJECTS DETROIT THREE PROFIT SHARING PROPOSALS

* UAW PRESIDENT: FORD PROPOSED CONVERTING TEMPORARY WORKERS TO FULL TIME WITHIN 90 DAYS * UAW PRESIDENT: STELLANTIS SEEKING RIGHT TO CLOSE 18 FACILITIES

* UAW PRESIDENT: WE ARE STILL VERY FAR APART ON OUR KEY PRIORITIES * UAW PRESIDENT: UAW WILL LIKELY HAVE TO TAKE ACTION, PREPARING TO STRIKE

* UAW PRESIDENT: WE ARE PREPARING TO STRIKE THESE COMPANIES IN A WAY THEY HAVE NEVER SEEN * UAW PRESIDENT: WE MAY STRIKE ALL THE BIG THREE AT ONCE

* UAW PRESIDENT: UNION WILL NOT STRIKE ALL FACILITIES AT ONCE * UAW PRESIDENT: UAW PLANS TO INITIALLY STRIKE AT LIMITED NUMBER OF FACILITIES AND WOULD ANNOUNCE MORE PLANTS AS BARGAINING CONTINUES IF NOT DEAL REACHED

* UAW PRESIDENT: STRIKES WILL GROW OVER TIME * UAW PRESIDENT: UAW WILL ANNOUNCE ON THURSDAY 10 PM PLANTS THAT WILL GO ON STRIKE AT NO DEAL REACHED

* UAW PRESIDENT: UAW WILL NOT EXTEND CONTRACTS IF NO DEAL REACHED * UAW PRESIDENT: THIS WILL CREATE CONFUSION FOR THE COMPANIES

* UAW PRESIDENT: AN ALL-OUT STRIKE IS STILL A POSSIBILITY * UAW PRESIDENT: UNION WILL NOT BARGAIN ON SEPT. 15 IF NO AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

